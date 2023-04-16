Decay is upon us; can we recover?
“We have become a vapid, dying culture filled with morally vacuous people.” Gosh, I wish I’d coined that phrase, because that, in my opinion, is precisely what neoliberalism has done to Americans for the past 60 years, a moral decline greatly accelerated by the “pan(ic)demic” insanity.
“America” itself is just an abstract concept, an idea, fine words written by wise men on 234-year old parchment – and just as fragile. And, like a soap bubble, it could vanish in an instant. All that is required is that enough people never learn, forget, scorn or ignore those fine words.
Today only 30% of Americans consider patriotism a value, 17% having children. Most people place money ahead of any virtue. As Ronald Reagan sagely said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”
I often wonder if any county graduates could recite their five core rights contained in the First Amendment as they receive their diplomas. Or name five African countries.
So, has the moral rot gotten too deep in the fabric of society making recovery unlikely? Maybe it has.
As Benjamin Franklin said, “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom." Choose wisely in 2024: “Normal or crazy?" Liberty is at stake.
Curt Raftshol
Suttons Bay
