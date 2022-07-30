Thanks to the governor
Thank you, governor, for trampling on the federal and Michigan Bill of Rights with your lockdown orders; for usurping the lawful powers of the Michigan Legislature and for ruling by fiat; for using force and the threat of force against the free men and women of Michigan; for finding the clause "except during pandemics" — a figment of your imagination — somewhere in the Bill of Rights; for forgetting that you are our servant and not our master; for acting like a petty tyrant; for being such a useful tool of George Soros and the radical left; for sowing fear among the people and violating your own China flu rules; for destroying hundreds of small businesses; and for turning thousands of masked-up Michigan children into obese, fear-filled neurotics.
Thank you, governor, for nothing.
Save Michigan!
Curt Raftshol
Suttons Bay
