Had enough?
Seen enough? Tired of the national nightmare created by that one-man wrecking ball and his incompetent misfits? Runaway inflation eroding your purchasing power, record fuel prices, shrinking economy, looming severe recession, commodity/labor shortages, 401(k)s now 101(k)s, global energy shortfalls, thousands dead in Eastern Europe, millions enslaved in Afghanistan, rising random violent crime everywhere, defunded police, tent cities, failing schools, abortion on demand, border wide open to human/fentanyl trafficking and unvetted illegal aliens. A dislocated global economy, unworkable green-energy delusions, a woke and weakened military. A depleted strategic petroleum reserve, Mexico a narco-state. A Soviet-style show trial. Your standard of living eroded. America humiliated in Kabul. The Department of Justice/FBI weaponized as a Democrat hit squad. Now talk of nuclear Armageddon; plus 87,000 new IRS agents.
It’s difficult to conceive of a mentality low enough to support Democrat policies. What dim, reptilian brain endorses what’s happening today? If the corrupt, vain, thin-skinned, stubborn, senile “big guy” were a Republican, I’d run away from him so fast the dust cloud wouldn’t settle for a week. If you’re a principled person who loves America, you would, too.
With Biden, the worst is yet to come.
Curt Raftshol
Suttons Bay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.