Moral busybodies
We have witnessed Democrat "leadership’’ at the national level for over a year now and we’ve all paid the price. Literally. Does anyone want that for Leelanau County? Those are the stakes with this artful recall scheme.
One that has very little to do with anything county Commissioner Will Bunek said in a chaotic meeting and everything to do with seizing majority control of the county board of commissioners, in my opinion. Feigned moral outrage has a name: duplicity. Human action bent to a sorry purpose.
Biden and his radicals want to transform America into some dismal European social welfare state, unrecognizable to patriots, and foreign to our Constitution, history, traditions and institutions. What new Democrat daydreams await if this plot succeeds? The moral busybodies who torment us for our own good never sleep.
Will Bunek performed his fiduciary duties as a county officer properly, lawfully and responsibly leading up to this concocted tour de farce. His actions merit no recall and he should be left in peace to finish his term in the office that he legitimately won in 2020. If they prevail with this shabby artifice, then shame on us for permitting it to happen.
Curt Raftshol
Suttons Bay
