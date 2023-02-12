Victims of our own bad choices
A wise man once said, “Quite often, one finds that having isn’t half so pleasing as wanting."
Many in Leelanau County thought it fashionable to want President Trump gone. Now they – and the rest of us – have a nation in societal chaos and civilizational decline, in my opinion.
It will be interesting to see if county businesses will have any low-wage workers this summer, given that Biden’s inflation has eroded our purchasing power by more than 13% and driven property values, and rents, to inflated new highs.
With a $649,000 median house price, to go with $6 eggs, only wealthy retirees will be able to buy a home and Leelanau will continue turning into Palm Springs North. In short, we eat our young in this county.
But don’t despair, 2024 isn’t so far off – and the return of President Trump – assuming we aren’t all turned into radioactive dust and sucked up into a mushroom cloud in the meantime.
I will vote for him and you should, too. Reject the left’s new neo-Marxism and re-embrace American principles and values – before the cultural rot gets too deep and liberty’s flame is extinguished forever.
Once lost, liberty is seldom found again.
Curt Raftshol
Suttons Bay
