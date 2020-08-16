Please honor Gov. Milliken

As we honor the life of Traverse City’s favorite son, Gov. William Milliken. I have an additional idea of a way we can bestow an honor for him and his family. Perhaps many of you know East Bay Park, which used to be Milliken Park. I don’t know why or when this change occurred. I think it is time to reverse this change. I wish to paraphrase a quote of Gov. Milliken’s “our soul is found in the vista of a Great Lakes shoreline.”

What a tribute it would be to governor and Mrs. Milliken for their stewardship of our beloved Great Lakes.

Ruth Ann (Sleder) Quinn

Traverse City

Tags

Recommended for you