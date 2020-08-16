Please honor Gov. Milliken
As we honor the life of Traverse City’s favorite son, Gov. William Milliken. I have an additional idea of a way we can bestow an honor for him and his family. Perhaps many of you know East Bay Park, which used to be Milliken Park. I don’t know why or when this change occurred. I think it is time to reverse this change. I wish to paraphrase a quote of Gov. Milliken’s “our soul is found in the vista of a Great Lakes shoreline.”
What a tribute it would be to governor and Mrs. Milliken for their stewardship of our beloved Great Lakes.
Ruth Ann (Sleder) Quinn
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.