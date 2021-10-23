Supporting voters' rights
In response to letters from Mr. O'Brien and Mr. Anderson regarding Save Our Downtown, let me state the truth. Based on my experience, SOD is not now nor has ever been against all tall buildings, workforce housing, walkways to schools or gardens.
What the organization does support is the people's right, as set forth in the City Charter, to vote "yes" or "no" on projects greater than 60 feet in height. In point of fact, what O'Brien and Anderson are promoting is to take away your right to vote in favor of bureaucratic decision-making.
Albert T. Quick
Traverse City