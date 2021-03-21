Is this what we want?
While traveling through New Mexico, I purchased a copy of the Albuquerque Sunday Journal, which to my surprise, had a full-page article about Grand Traverse County. At the top of the page was a picture of county Commissioner Ron Clous holding his rifle. The article began, “Michigan’s northwestern Lower Peninsula is more than a resort community with sandy beaches, cherry orchards and arts festivals. Beneath the cheery exterior lurk racial and cultural divides.”
It talked about how we have pricey condominiums for the wealthy while others are scrambling to find affordable housing.
It discussed racism in our community, quoting a Black woman who said her friends were reluctant to visit and a Native American student who was the target of racism.
It referred to our area as a “Militia breeding ground.” It described, in detail, the Clous/rifle incident that took place during the County Commission meeting, and quoted Clous as referring to the Proud Boys as “decent guys.”
Our reputation as a beautiful, safe place is being scrutinized nationally and not ending particularly well. Is this what we want? It's time we take a good look at ourselves and join those who are working to make our community a better place.
Brenda Jones Quick
Traverse City