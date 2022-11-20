Response to developer in tall-building dispute
I am a party to the appeal filed with the Michigan Supreme Court regarding the Innovo project. The proposed building would be almost 80 feet tall from the ground to its highest point and was recently rejected by the voters. I want to set the record straight regarding the issue being appealed.
The developer, Mr. Mullally, in a recent article indicated that the appeal could hold back the city from providing affordable housing. This is incorrect. That portion of the building above 60 feet is to facilitate recreational and entertainment purposes, such as bocce ball, sun bathing, etc. Eliminating this additional 17 feet in height should not affect the number of units the building can provide, and whether they might be affordable is yet to be seen. Since Mullally should know this, I see his comments to be a distraction from the truth and an attempt to gain public sympathy.
I have spent my adult life and career working to protect the rights of all. I would not participate in any undertaking to diminish that. Our continued fight with the court is intended to protect all citizens' rights to have a voice in deciding what our town should be.
Albert T. Quick
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.