Pick Andrews for county board
Having served my country honorably in the U.S. Navy and my community as a former city commissioner, I have always voted for individuals who exhibit strong moral character and an ability to make sound decisions while making a positive contribution to their community.
TJ Andrews is such a person and will help restore the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners to a body of which we can all be proud. She is strongly dedicated to ensuring the commission stays on track to address and resolve the critical issues confronting the Grand Traverse region. Please vote for TJ Andrews for GT County Commission.
Roger Putman
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.