Time to lower the rhetoric
How is it possible that I think the best of Traverse City one day and see the worst the next? On Tuesday, my husband and I went to get our vaccines at the Hagerty Center. It was a wonderful experience. It was organized, calm, efficient and professional. Everyone was working for the good.
Then I open the Record-Eagle on Thursday to see a photo of a gun burnished during a Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners meeting in response to a commenter critiquing the board regarding the Proud Boys, ostensibly to support “free-speech.” When are we going to lower the rhetoric and act constructively as a community?
I appreciate the Grand Traverse County Health Department for its excellent work in our community.
Linda J. Proffitt
Traverse City