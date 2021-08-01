Not a theory
Traverse City has made the Washington Post, and not in a good way. There are a number of white people grouping together and denying that there is racism in Traverse City. How would they know? They are white. My kids are not white, attended Traverse City schools and learned a lot about racism as they were subjected to it. Traverse City is no better than the rest of the U.S.
There aren't many Black people living here, but those who are Asian, Native American or Hispanic know the sting. Ask them if there is racism. Ask their parents. But do not listen to clueless white people. And Critical Race Theory is actually not a theory — it is true.
Linnea J. Priest
Traverse City