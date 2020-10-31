Bergman's silence unacceptable
Rep. Jack Bergman is not deserving of another term. His silence and acceptance of the following disqualify him.
Consider: President Donald Trump's attempts to besmirch a Gold Star family; his humiliating of career military heroes Kelly, Mattis, Vindman and others; citing military as "suckers" and "losers" and silence on Russian offers of bounties on U.S. troops. This is damning to both.
On top of this, Trump escaped Vietnam through bone spurs boasting; his Vietnam was avoiding venereal disease.
How can a veteran vote for either man?
Bradley Price
Northport
