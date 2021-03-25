Substitute shortage a pay issue
A past Record-Eagle article chronicled the difficulty area schools have with securing substitute teachers. Although not addressed in the article, much has to do with the poor rate of compensation a substitute receives. Area public schools pay around $110 for teaching a full seven-hour school day.
If a sub works every day of the school year’s 180 days, they would earn $19,980 in gross wages. As a comparison, not intended to belittle, a child day care owner working with four children earns more.
Full-time public school teachers are usually represented by the Michigan Education Association or American Federation of Teachers, unions that assist with working conditions and wage and benefits. Substitute teachers do not receive assistance to bargain, hence no benefits and low pay.
Periodically, the public claims to value teachers until it comes to paying them. Then we penny-pinch because we can.
Bradley Price
Northport