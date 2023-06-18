Ten thoughts to cause pause in support for Trump in 2024:
1. Pardons of Trump himself, family, Jan. 6 rioters and multiple traitors.
2. Supreme Court picks – three too many.
3. Would be a four-year vendetta tour looking to "own the libs" and repay those not deemed loyal.
4. More of his misogynistic, demeaning style of behavior.
5. Continuous lying or hedging the truth.
6. Alignment and support from 3% EVs, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, Qanon, white nationalists and racists of all stripes.
7. Painful reappearance of Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani et al.
8. Re-establishment of his "special friendships" with Putin, North Korea's madman and other dictatorial leaders.
9. Would again claim support from the working class while historically shorting, stiffing and litigating against workers who've provided effort, time and expertise.
10. Another four years, at least, of sleepless nights.
Bradley Price
Northport
