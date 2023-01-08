Some feedback for state UIA director
I'm offering this response to the Dec. 28 Record-Eagle column by Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency’s new director, Julia Dale:
Dare's admission of waiving $555 million paid to 76,000 Michiganders during COVID-19’s scourge was vexing. Individuals and businesses that fraudulently benefitted should be identified as well as those at the federal level that took advantage. Investigating both would be an honorable way to utilize any additional Internal Revenue Service agents.
Dale’s boasting of “streamlining” the agency doesn’t assist those applying for, or currently receiving, benefits. I suggest a visit to the MI Works office on Garfield Avenue to speak with actual people involved in the process. The agency works like any insurance company, limiting payouts.
Those unlucky enough to need – and be in – the “system” are paid $362 per week before taxes for a term limit of 20 weeks.
This rate, one of the lowest in the country, was set in 2003 and has not been adjusted since then.
Bradley Price
Northport
