Constitutional rights have yet to be applied equally
Our U.S. Constitution states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Our Pledge of Allegiance concludes, "with liberty and justice for all.”
Each American citizen should be unfettered recipients of the above, but somehow still are not.
This country has yet to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, which grants women equality under the law. Our LGBTQ people are left out and must fend for themselves, often placed in dangerous situations with little protection.
Every one of us has a limited time on Earth and should be able to choose and live as we see fit. Our first breath places us in the realm of human beings, but we often become limiting and judgmental in adopting religious doctrine. Freedom of religion is my guaranteed human right.
Let each and every one of us decide how to live our lives.
Bradley Price
Northport
