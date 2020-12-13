Time to stop the denial
Each human deals with loss in their own way. Some will deny; others accept. Truth moves neither way. Acceptance frees the mind to reset and then move forward in a hopefully positive manner. Denial is resisting the inevitable, possibly by holding one’s breath until they get their way.
The denial exhibited by President Donald Trump's supporters is, of course, troubling. This seems rooted in the belief if they hosted the hugest rallies, waved the biggest flags — when not wrapped in them — showed off success and wealth with boat and car parades, cry victimhood while being scared then how could they lose?
It seems going forward a portion of Trump’s base will age out and die: some will grow tired of being a loser and gravitate elsewhere; some will figure out they’ve been used; some will double down in support so deep they would die for him.
They will be a shrinking but dangerous strand of past Americana.
Bradley Price
Northport