Predicting the future for Trump
Donald Trump seems to have never been called to task for the many offenses in his life. His wealth allows squads of lawyers to extend legal proceedings to drain the resources of the aggrieved.
His meanness and cynicism, both negative qualities, are embraced by his cult members.
His future in politics, if he continues to be healthy, seems to involve him announcing early that he’ll run in 2024.
Then this is how it would work out: He would continue his sucker fundraising and rallies, which his fragile identity demands. At some point, he’ll become bored and, with a dramatic announcement, drop out of the race.
Trump then can throw his support to his more polished carbon-copy, Rick DeSantis. A quick friendship develops and firm promises are made. DeSantis pardons Don, the entire crime family, as well as Jan. 6 traitors — political and civil.
Trump once again escapes his true responsibility to be held accountable. So one man IS above the law.
Bradley Price
Northport
