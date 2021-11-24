Turn down RV park plan
I recently read the story on a downsized RV park proposal for the Torch River area. I used to live on Crystal Beach Road years ago and can honestly state that every year with traffic, access merriment on Torch Lake and boat launching at the bridge the very idea of this RV park is totally insane. I believe it would just add to needless congestion, parties and whatever else the RV people could think about doing.
The river and the lake in recent years have become dumping grounds for trash and by allowing this RV park would probably add to this. I really hope Milton Township turns this plan down.
Marilyn Prezkop
Williamsburg