A waste of taxpayer money
As a former employee of Antrim County for 32 years, the story on the ever popular Dominion Voting systems machines does not want to die and the current board keeps resuscitating it for whatever reason. Sheryl Guy is one of the most honest and a great county clerk. She learned a lot from the late former clerk Laurie Sexton and before Laurie, added knowledge was obtained from the late Laura Dunson. When Sheryl was elected, she took the oath of office having learned a lot from her predecessors.
To be constantly berated for something that really did not happen as stated by one person does not make sense to continue these so-called investigations trying to prove fraud exists where none occurred. As for the current board members, they should not contribute to the accusations. It's a total waste of the taxpayers' money.
Time to move on.
Marilyn Prezkop
Williamsburg