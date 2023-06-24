Quick response in Peninsula Township deserves praise
I’d like to give a huge thank you to Peninsula Township and its volunteer extraordinaire, Bill Stott, for the immediate action to remove and treat an autumn olive (AO) infestation at Haserot Beach.
AO is a nasty invasive shrub that quickly crowds out native species, and it takes a lot of work to clear and eradicate. I reported the infestation at the township hall on June 15, and they put me in touch with Mr. Stott. He took it upon himself to spend several hours on Father’s Day clearing it out.
That fast effort will prevent AO from gaining a foothold in adjacent properties, one of which belongs to my family.
Many, many thanks!
Tim Prescott
Champaign, Ill.
