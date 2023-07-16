Salon story shines light on freedom to believe in what we value
It seems the hairdresser in Traverse City is being verbally attacked for her online comments.
The LGBT community seems to believe that everyone should build a cathedral around their beliefs. The Constitution doesn't require society to embrace their cultural values – any more than they have to embrace mine.
They might want their views to be the new state religion, but that's not how it works in this country.
I don't celebrate Cinco de Mayo because I'm not Mexican. The fact that I don't celebrate it doesn't mean I hate Mexicans. I just don't see a need for me to embrace that aspect of their culture.
The same thing with LGBT. That's their culture, but that doesn't mean other people have to embrace it. When you impose it in our schools, workplace and everywhere else, you're imposing your culture on others, regardless of how other people feel about it.
That's why I think it should be kept out of public policy because not everyone embraces it – and they shouldn't be required to do so.
Todd Powley
Posen, Mich.
