Wise words for the turbulent times
Over the past few days, many politicians in Washington, D.C., have quoted Abraham Lincoln. There is no doubt that he is one of the most eloquent speakers from our political past. However, someone whose voice is largely forgotten also spoke eloquently in those troubled times, Daniel Webster.
I offer one pertinent example:
“There is no nation on earth powerful enough to accomplish our overthrow. Our destruction, should it come at all, will be from another quarter. From the inattention of the people to the concerns of their government, from their carelessness and negligence.
"I must confess that I do apprehend some danger. I fear that they may place too implicit a confidence in their public servants, and fail properly to scrutinize their conduct; that in this way they may be made the dupes of designing men, and become the instruments of their own undoing.” ― Daniel Webster
Patricia Power
Traverse City