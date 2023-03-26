Separating fact from Enbridge-related fiction
Brad Jewett’s letter in the March 19 Record-Eagle about Line 5 lacks factual evidence to support his conclusion that Michiganders should accept Enbridge at its word and allow them to keep Line 5 open for business for many years to come.
Jewett doesn’t mention that the 70-year-old line is an environmental disaster waiting to happen. He also fails to say where the oil is heading. (Answer: to foreign countries).
He claims that more than “70% of Michiganders come together” to support the Enbridge tunnel project. Where does he get these numbers?
Facts matter, Mr. Jewett.
Fact: Michigan is not dependent on Line 5 oil.
Fact: Line 5 will leak.
Fact: Enbridge’s “tunnel” project will add years of billion-dollar profits to the Canadian company.
Fact: Other lines owned by Enbridge have caused environmental and economic disaster.
Fact: Enbridge has conducted a multimillion-dollar ad campaign to keep Line 5 open and profitable.
Fact: Enbridge contributes millions to the coffers of GOP politicians, who then protect the foreign company by spewing propaganda, including false numbers.
By kowtowing to Enbridge, Mr. Jewett may be sending a signal that he is running for higher office – and is open for business.
Gary Powell
Traverse City
