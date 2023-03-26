Separating fact from Enbridge-related fiction 

Brad Jewett’s letter in the March 19 Record-Eagle about Line 5 lacks factual evidence to support his conclusion that Michiganders should accept Enbridge at its word and allow them to keep Line 5 open for business for many years to come.

Jewett doesn’t mention that the 70-year-old line is an environmental disaster waiting to happen. He also fails to say where the oil is heading. (Answer: to foreign countries).

He claims that more than “70% of Michiganders come together” to support the Enbridge tunnel project. Where does he get these numbers?

Facts matter, Mr. Jewett.

Fact: Michigan is not dependent on Line 5 oil.

Fact: Line 5 will leak.

Fact: Enbridge’s “tunnel” project will add years of billion-dollar profits to the Canadian company.

Fact: Other lines owned by Enbridge have caused environmental and economic disaster.

Fact: Enbridge has conducted a multimillion-dollar ad campaign to keep Line 5 open and profitable.

Fact: Enbridge contributes millions to the coffers of GOP politicians, who then protect the foreign company by spewing propaganda, including false numbers.

By kowtowing to Enbridge, Mr. Jewett may be sending a signal that he is running for higher office – and is open for business.

Gary Powell

Traverse City

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you