Issue 'trumps' all
I’ve read with interest the various letters castigating Rep. Jack Bergman for supporting Trump’s Big Lie and his voting against any investigation of the Jan. 6 riot. What should be noted is that two other northern Michigan state representatives also supported the Texas lawsuit meant to disenfranchise Michigan voters. They are Jack O’Malley and Curt VanderWall. Both are running for office again and voters should know where they stand on Trump trying to overthrow our government. To my knowledge, none of these three have declared the election to be fair, as 61 U.S. courts have declared it to be.
Personally, I would have a hard time pulling the lever for someone who tried to take my vote away in the last election. Other issues aside, this is the one that “trumps” them all.
Gary S. Powell
Traverse City
