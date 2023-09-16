Sharing some evidence that things are looking up in TC
After reading several letters to the editor that indicate Traverse City is going downhill fast, I started thinking about the really great things happening in our fair city.
Here are just three:
WNMC 90.7 FM: This community radio station, staffed by volunteers and supported by community contributions, offers a welcome diversion from the standard radio format of inane announcers and screaming commercials. Jazz, blues, progressive rock and R&B are just a few of the musical genres sprinkled in with news about the local cultural scene.
The Botanic Gardens at Historic Barns Park: Located at the old barns near the TC Commons, this beautiful acreage has nine different gardens and is becoming the “go to” wedding venue in the north. Karen and Kurt Schmidt, local educators, shepherded this massive project with the help of hundreds of volunteers.
Flintfields Horse Park: I hadn’t been out to this equine-centric facility for a few years and, upon my visit recently, I was amazed at what these folks have accomplished. Fifteen large show rings, dozens of stables and several new buildings are evidence of the hard work that has gone into this venue.
Looking good, TC!
Gary S. Powell
Traverse City
