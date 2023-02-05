One point needs noting in LMC debate
Nice article on the imbalance of competition in the Lake Michigan Conference and TC St. Francis. But I believe that the article ignored the 800-pound gorilla in the room — the disparate pool of students from which each school draws.
It has long been a bone of contention among local coaches that TC St. Francis draws from a population of more than 100,000 people, when you consider both Grand Traverse and the southern part of Leelanau County.
Compare that to Elk Rapids (2,500) or Harbor Springs (1,700) or Kalkaska (15,000). It is important to consider these massive differences in total population – instead of the student population at the particular school.
The playing field is not the least bit level and I don’t blame coaches, administrators or parents for feeling frustration with the present system.
Of course, St. Francis wishes to stay in the LMC.
Why would they leave?
Gary S. Powell
Traverse City
