Vote to stop the insanity
I have a hard time voting for a candidate who tried to invalidate my vote in the 2020 election. I also believe in a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions. I also believe that contraception should be available to all couples, not just those who are married. I believe that legislators should not simply vote the “party line,” as our Republicans do now.
This time around, I’ll vote for intelligent, honest and caring people to represent me. That is why I am voting for Dr. Bob Lorinser, Dr. Barbara Conley and Commissioner Betsy Coffia.
Please stop the insanity.
Gary Powell
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.