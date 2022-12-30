The change we can make
Ten years since Sandy Hook, months since Uvalde: How often do we see the evisceration of human bodies, from our tender children through the entire range of Americans, blasted apart in stores, clubs, churches, synagogues?
Many people will surely point out that several — or most — shooters in such mass murders have mental illnesses. Yes, we need to provide mental health care for all who need it. Yet the problem goes well beyond that. The reason is that human beings are constantly changing, biologically, mentally and psychologically. Schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, deep depressions and other mental illnesses generally don't appear in human beings until late adolescence, but do arise in persons of all races, creeds, socioeconomic backgrounds, even in persons raised in the most responsible ways.
These illnesses can be undetectable for a long time – and only after such an illness manifests itself in violence. The best mental health system in the world cannot detect, heal or halt mental illness to eliminate such massacres.
Hopeless? Since any person might change? Since a gun designed for rapid killing does not change? So, mass murder will not change.
Only our laws about such guns can change. That is a change we can make.
Gilda Povolo
Traverse City
