Post office service is unacceptable
My father lost his sight when I was in middle school.
We live on a busy, dangerous road so my mother had a doctor sign a hardship delivery form so the Copemish post office would deliver mail to a mailbox by the house.
The Copemish mail driver was rude from the beginning. After my mother died, they decided not to honor their commitment to deliver safe mail, going so far as to say ableist comments like, "Doesn't your son read your mail to you anyway?”
How rude! Braille and audio mailings both exist. My father is fully independent. Imagine if Walmart said they didn't need to provide disability-friendly shopping if disabled people could get people to shop for them!
So we chose to get a P.O. box with a new postmaster and, ever since, our forwarded mail has been misdelivered or lost. Packages have vanished, and a book of checks with my father's sensitive personal information was never found.
We believe this is retaliatory. The USPS has neither made this right, nor disciplined the driver and postmaster.
Our community deserves to know.
Steve Pothoff
Copemish
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.