Militia isn't the right word
The article in the Oct. 10 Record-Eagle about "militia" people conspiring to kidnap the governor is really troubling to me. The term "militia" has been referenced in the bill of rights of the U.S. Constitution. Militias have a place in our U.S. Constitution.
The Record-Eagle has granted this group of accused terrorists a degree of legitimacy, which is inappropriate — very inappropriate — in my opinion.
John S. Porter
Grawn
