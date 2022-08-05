Why allow a vocal minority to decide our fate?
In an NPR poll regarding gun control, 60% support stricter gun laws. 18-year-olds are prohibited from purchasing alcohol (based on accident/death rates), but can purchase weapons with multiple round capacities.
Laws to address gun violence do not mean that a person cannot posses a gun any more than seatbelt laws deny someone from owning and driving a car. In the same NPR poll, 56% of gun owners believe it is more important to curb gun violence over gun rights. No place is truly safe anymore — not grocery stores, churches, schools, malls, concerts or parades.
As folks protest against the lack of congressional action on this issue, the point that seems to be overlooked is the voting public. Those folks who represent the majority on this issue but fail to vote are allowing a vocal minority of voters to decide the laws and fate for the entire country.
If you have not voted in the past, please start. And do your homework (not solely ads and social media) to determine which candidates are willing to address gun violence.
Deborah Porter
Traverse City
