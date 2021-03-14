Time to cooperate on water
The entire Township of East Bay is advised to boil water? That's an odd article. Is it true that the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians is studying its water system options?
The East Bay system was designed to deliver water from the Traverse City Eastern Avenue water plant through East Bay Township to serve municipal water to Acme Township and beyond. The Turtle Creek Casino wasn't known when that system was conceived (1980-1985), but it was known that there would be customers east of East Bay. A 24-inch water main was constructed along The bay, almost to the East Bay and Acme border. One big system is actually easier to plan and administer than a variety of little ones. The least optimal system being thousands of standalone wells.
That 24-inch water main has been waiting for 35 years, like a time capsule, for a day when local governments can cooperate. A boil water notice seems like a good time to remind people that cooperating on utilities makes a lot of sense. Interest rates are low and the federal government needs projects to help the economy. We need to take a look at how we cooperate and do what's best for the whole community.
John Porter
Grawn