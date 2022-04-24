Celebrate fair housing
April is Fair Housing Month, a time when Realtors commemorate the passage of the Fair Housing Act of 1968 and recommit to expanding equal access to housing. While fair housing practices are always a requirement for anyone engaged in the practice of real estate, Realtors pay extra attention.
In the past few decades, fair housing practices have been elevated to several educational opportunities and events inside the National Association of REALTORS. These programs in turn are directed down through the 50 state and 1,200 local Realtor associations.
As America’s largest trade association at 1.5 million members, Realtors have been advocating and protecting buyers and sellers for 112 years. There are also millions of renters who benefit from the work of fair housing advocacy organizations. This is why Aspire North Realtors supports the work of the Fair Housing Center of Western Michigan and other local organizations engaged in fair housing initiatives.
Not everyone in the real estate business is a Realtor and Realtors hold themselves to a higher professional standard which includes education and training on topics like fair housing. We believe in and support the Fair Housing Act and celebrate this month’s recognition of fair housing for all.
Kim Pontius
Traverse City
