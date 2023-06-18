Politics sure does make for strange possibilities
House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik's statement that former president Trump's indictment is "the epitome of the illegal and unprecedented weaponization of the federal government against Joe Biden’s leading opponent" was representative of others in the pro-Trump camp: Completely predictable and utterly false. Evidence suggests the guy did the crime; now he may actually have to man up and do the time.
But let's get real: Trump is a political loser outside his Republican base.
President Biden is not orchestrating a vast conspiracy against him — but, if he was, and if it somehow scuttled Trump's chances of being their nominee, it would be the greatest boost Biden could give to the GOP's chances in 2024.
Good for the nation to learn that even presidents cannot flout the law. But a tougher race for Biden would be if he's up against a candidate with less baggage and wider appeal with independents.
John Podulka
Wolverine
