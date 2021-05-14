Change the standard
Our Revolutionary War founders have a lot to answer for. They gave us the "Don't Tread On Me" Gadsden flag with its coiled rattler — too easily co-opted these days as an excuse for obstinacy and selfishness.
Republicans like Rep. Jack Bergman who applaud government expenditures they happen to approve of but then revile all others as rampant socialism and who rebuke President Joe Biden for not living up to his hope of bipartisan action due to their steadfast refusal to work seriously with him are prime examples. So are neighbors who refuse COVID vaccinations as if liberty were at issue.
Looking to the future these folks should peer a bit further into America's past and adopt as their standard Ben Franklin's cartoon of a rattlesnake cut into eight regional segments bearing the motto, "Join Or Die!"
John Podulka
Wolverine