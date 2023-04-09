A tale of turkeys, past and present
Of the roughly 30 turkeys visiting our property this winter, one injured her left leg and walks with a limp. The flock rejects her; if she tries to join them, they chase her away into the woods.
This reminds me of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's "Don't Say Gay" and anti-diversity, equity and inclusion campaigns. He, and others like him, pander to the worst prejudices of those Americans who are happy to believe that traditionally marginalized social groups "are not like the rest of us" and deserve to be shunned.
Apparently, this is playing well for DeSantis with Hispanic voters — we should remember that many of them came from countries with histories of being led by strong men, both left and right. They like the moralistic approach. Of course, they dig it in Iran, too.
To be patriotic we don't need to pretend that the United States or our leaders have always been flawless. We need to own both the good and bad in our history and learn from it. But DeSantis and those like him don't see it that way.
Ben Franklin thought the turkey should be the American symbol, not the eagle.
Maybe he was on to something.
John Podulka
Wolverine
