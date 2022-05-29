Wrong side of argument
As the GOP in their various states enact restrictions on LGBTQ rights, women’s healthcare choices and the honest teaching of American history, they seem like oppressors enforcing an orthodox code of morality on people who largely don’t share their extreme views.
They’ve got the upper hand so they flex their muscle.
They are on the wrong side of the American argument, which has been about evolving understanding and inclusion rather than negation and rejection.
And by doing the most they can right now to hurt as many innocent bystanders as possible while fighting a losing battle it seems even more that these politicians emulate Russia and Vladimir Putin.
John Podulka
Wolverine
