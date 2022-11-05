It's harder to find solutions
A Tudor Dixon ad popped up on my phone. Now, she is woefully under qualified to govern, but the infuriating thing was the statement that she wouldn't "listen to Washington."
Seeing government as an evil to be resisted at every turn is part of the problem these days, not the solution. That attitude, plus lies, led to Jan. 6, 2021.
If Dixon had any idea about how to approach the problem, she would instead say that, despite political differences, she would listen and work effectively with all levels of government.
It's easy to be a critic and harder to swallow your false pride and get to work.
John Podulka
Wolverine
