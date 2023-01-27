Wondering about other classified documents
At least President Joe Biden and former vice president Mike Pence were honest about finding a few lost scraps of classified paper in their files.
Eventually, I'm sure we will learn whether any important secrets were compromised or that they are only items of long-past momentary value.
But now I've got to wonder how many former presidents, vice presidents, senators, representatives, who were themselves once adrift in the flood of government paperwork, some of it classified, much of it not — how many of them right now are furiously combing their files and immediately consigning any contraband to the incinerator rather than own up to human frailty?
John Podulka
Wolverine
