Stop the spread
Boy, oh boy. I hope people up here are taking the hint and getting themselves vaccinated — those who allowed themselves earlier to doubt or resist.
I have been watching the coronavirus map every day for weeks as the colors indicating infection rates darken and spread across Missouri, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, and now spreading eastward across southern Illinois into Indiana, in the southern tier through Mississippi and Alabama and up into Georgia and westward into Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. California and the Northwest has its own problem.
People die begging for the vaccine too late.
Make no mistake, community spread has brought the Delta variant up here to northern Michigan too. It can be a relatively minor event if everybody gets vaccinated now — both doses.
John Podulka
Wolverine