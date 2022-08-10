DePerno needs to come clean
Matthew DePerno's charge of political bias in Michigan's investigation of his unauthorized access of a Roscommon County voting machine is pure Trump: When they catch you in the cookie jar, deny, deflect, admit nothing.
DePerno should come clean.
There are four kinds of Americans these days: Those who saw through Trump's "stolen election" scam; those worked hard to defeat it (clearly, DePerno is neither of those); those who fell for the scam; and those who actively tried to shake their fellow citizens' faith in democracy.
So which is DePerno? A dupe or a knowing perpetrator of the scam?
John Podulka
Wolverine
