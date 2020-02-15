How far we have come
President Kennedy said, "Ask not what your country can do for you . . ." President Trump says it's all about him. How far we have come. Trump hijacked the National Prayer Breakfast to air his personal grievances, let alone that when he accused, "I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong," he was attacking many of his followers for using "religious liberty" to discriminate against LGBTQ individuals.
Coming into office he took over a growing economy which he now takes credit for creating. He created ballooning federal deficits by giving whopping tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy in desperate hope that he could prolong growth and get re-elected this year. The heck with what comes after. John Bolton, Michael Cohen and others have told their inside stories. Trump calls them liars. Seventeen women speak of sexual assaults. Trump calls them liars. We weren't born yesterday. But Republican senators have just covered their ears going, "La la la, I can't hear you."
Maybe George Washington and the cherry tree are not exactly true, but we believe in, "I cannot tell a lie." How far we have come.
John Podulka
Wolverine
