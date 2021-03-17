Constituent interests first
I just got a press release from Congressman Jack Bergman crowing about how he had opposed the "partisan" COVID-19 relief bill that passed the House of Representatives. Thanks a lot, Jack.
The people of this country overwhelmingly support the bill, but Republicans like Bergman have made up their minds that they won't allow President Joe Biden anything that looks like a victory. So they refuse to cooperate, they refuse to get serious, and then they act like somebody else is to blame for only Democrats taking care of the country's business.
The people of the First Congressional District ought to vote Democratic, but they don't, not most of them these days. I sure hope the Republicans put a candidate up against Bergman in the 2022 primary who will actually have his constituents interests at heart.
John Podulka
Wolverine