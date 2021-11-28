Vaccination is common sense
On the Monday before Thanksgiving we here in Michigan had the highest per-capita rate of COVID-19 cases in the nation, and no wonder.
Though there was plenty of time our vaccination rates are still mediocre.
Hurrying through a couple of grocery stores buying a last few items for Thursday’s feast, I was one of a tiny minority wearing a mask.
I guess they’re all on a quest to develop natural immunity — those of them who survive.
The cheap and effective way for us all to defeat coronavirus is to get vaccinated instead of allowing so much sickness and suffering and tying up such a huge portion of our state’s medical resources.
It might not be “freedom” but it sure is common sense.
John Podulka
Wolverine