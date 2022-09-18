Service inspires giving to help Ukrainians
Bishop Jeffrey Walsh and Father Ken Stachnik celebrated Mass at the Cedar Polka Fest. We want to express our gratitude to them as well as to the Pan Franek Family for providing the sacred music.
The beautiful celebration was evident from beginning to end. More than 850 people gathered on Sunday, Aug. 28, to celebrate Mass and the Polish traditions that are so much a part of this festival of music.
Our bishop suggested that the money collected at the offertory go to Poland to help with the Ukrainian relief efforts. The people responded very generously and, to date, we have collected $9,000. Our goal is to reach $10,000. We will be collecting donations through Sept. 30 and wanted the community to know of this effort if others want to be a part of it through Saint Rita's Church, P.O. Box 75, Maple City, MI 49664.
Thank you.
Marge and Ray Pleva
Cedar
