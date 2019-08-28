Immigration changes
Let me see if I have this correct. The Trump administration wants to change our current immigration laws to make sure no potential immigrants become a “public charge.” You know, someone who might be a burden on the U.S. Treasury.
I guess they missed the $110 million that’s been spent (in the first two years!) on POTUS’s daycare during his weekly golf outings or the campaign rallies he so loves, and then stiffs the local governor for all the costs incurred. Maybe they missed the $24 billion he pulled out of his (ours) hat to pay the farmers, hoping they will vote for him one more time, despite the collapse of their markets caused by his “I like trade wars, they are easy to win!” moves.
We could go on here, but you get the idea. If anyone is a “public burden,” it’s Trump himself — in too many ways to keep track of!
Tom Pixley
Traverse City
