Thoughts on the Trump Party and Republicans
I agree with Sean Palmer, whose letter was published April 9, about the Trump Party.
Although there are Republicans who are really members of the Trump Party, there are some Republicans who are still Republicans: Liz Chaney, Dick Chaney, George Bush Jr. and Laura Bush are still Republicans. Of these, only George Bush Jr. can't become president because he had his two terms.
The last real Republican president was Bush Jr. The only way to tell the difference between them is real Republicans drop everything to help those who send distress calls, whereas members of the Trump Party help those who cause distress calls.
Real Republicans congratulate his/her opponent after losing an election, whereas the Trump Party says the election was rigged.
The members of the Trump Party need to help Trump learn to think before he acts – instead of acting without thinking.
Jeffery A. Pilon
Cadillac
