A rebuttal on rezoning
The developer pursuing construction at the current Elmbrook Golf Course stressed he has no intention to go beyond the currently allowed housing concentration. This is simply false as the 228-acre property would only allow up to 684 single-family units at the current low-density zoning of three dwelling units per acre. He also said hills and other challenges would make the requested limit of 912 units all but impossible.
So why rezone in the first place? Words like "no intention" and "all but impossible" offer absolutely zero guarantee for the future. Rezoning now would allow him to build the increased number of units whenever he chose to.
Claire Karner, director of Planning and Zoning for East Bay Township, said the partial rezoning to medium-density residential was the same as part of a neighboring subdivision. This statement is misleading.
While the Verndale subdivision is currently zoned as medium density, the actual development of it and the Cherry Ridge subdivision to its south zoned as low density, is effectively only two single-family dwelling units per acre. This is the environment all the surrounding residents "bought into" and the requested rezoning would allow for a very different surrounding environment to both of these well established communities.
Mark Piechan
Traverse City